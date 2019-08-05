UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Indian Revokement Of Article-370 In Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned Indian Government's revoking of special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying the scraping of Article 370 of constitution of India has exposed nefarious designs of BJP led government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned Indian Government's revoking of special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, saying the scraping of Article 370 of constitution of India has exposed nefarious designs of BJP led government.

He said the international community should come forward to help Kashmiri people because the voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by use of force, said press release issued here.

"Kashmiri leaders have also been kept under house arrest by India for protecting its black laws ", he said, adding Kashmiris the right to self-determination solution is possible according to United Nation resolutions.

He said India is becoming alarm for peace of this region and International Human Rights Organization should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaqat Shahwani said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan, protest rallies were taken out from all educational institutions including schools colleges and universities to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemning repealing of article 370 of constitution through Indian presidential order.

He said demonstration rallies have also been carried out in respective districts including provincial capital, Mastung, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Gwadar, Lasbella, Dera Murad Jamali and other areas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

He said Chief Minister also announced the other day to mark on Monday as Kashimir Day and strongly condemning aggression of Indian on Kashimiri people.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jam said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday observed as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He also took out protest rally from Harnai Press Club and marched different main roads to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The protest rally was participated by political parties' leaders, tribal leaders, Hindu Community members, traders, students and citizens and condemned Indian aggression on Kashimiri people during marching of protest rally.

