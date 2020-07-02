UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Kashmiri's Killing By Indian Army

Chief Minister condemns Kashmiri's killing by Indian army

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri elderly man in the presence of his grandson by the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri elderly man in the presence of his grandson by the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the CM said the tragic incident was enough to open the eyes of the international community as the United Nations must take notice of this gruesome act, he added.

The cruel act had, once again, exposed the savagery of Narendra Modi regime as India was continuously engaged in genocide of Kashmiris.

Nefarious designs of converting the Kashmiris' majority into a minority would be disastrous, he said adding that the UN should wake up and ensure that Kashmiris remain safe from the cruelties of the Indian army in the Occupied valley.

