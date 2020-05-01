UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condemns Killing Of DSP Shangla

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:57 PM

Chief Minister condemns killing of DSP Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of Deputy Superintendent Police Shangla, Naseeb Shah and said culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of Deputy Superintendent Police Shangla, Naseeb Shah and said culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

In a statement issued here Friday, CM expressed grief over the incident and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage and equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Shangla Family

Recent Stories

Massive Ozone Hole Over Arctic Closed for Reasons ..

3 minutes ago

AJK's economic revival atop the State Government's ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits vegetable ma ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister fulfills promise of job to special ..

3 minutes ago

Indian involved in bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Latvia Up by 12, De ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.