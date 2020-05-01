Chief Minister condemns killing of DSP Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of Deputy Superintendent Police Shangla, Naseeb Shah and said culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of Deputy Superintendent Police Shangla, Naseeb Shah and said culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

In a statement issued here Friday, CM expressed grief over the incident and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage and equanimity.