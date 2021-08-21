UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Killing Of Elite Force Personnel In Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned the incident in which personnel of elite force was killed by unknown assailants in Bannu

In a condemnation message issued here Saturday, KP CM condemned the killing and said that these acts of cowardice could not affect the morale of our valiant law enforcers.

He also expressed solidarity with bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

