Chief Minister condemns killing of police personnel in Mir Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the killing of police personnel in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

In a message issued here Thursday, CM condemned the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed Allah to grant them courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and patience.