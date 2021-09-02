Chief Minister condemns Modi regimes negative politics

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the Modi regime's negative tactics to prevent Kashmiris from attending the funeral of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the Modi regime's negative tactics to prevent Kashmiris from attending the funeral of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

In a statement, the CM asserted that the Modi regime had blatantly violated all norms of human rights by refusing the Kashmiris to attend the funeral prayer and burial of their great leader.

The fascist Indian government should understand that Syed Ali Geelani lived in the heart of every Kashmiri, concluded the CM.