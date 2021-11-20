Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday condemned the attempt of the opposition to make political point scoring on dengue crisis after the coronavirus pandemic issue and termed it a height of ruthlessness and numbness of these people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday condemned the attempt of the opposition to make political point scoring on dengue crisis after the coronavirus pandemic issue and termed it a height of ruthlessness and numbness of these people.

The chief minister said, the opposition has adopted the policy of criticism for the sake of criticism in a failed attempt to gain political points, adding that politics on diseases and pandemic like dengue and coronavirus is highly condemnable as this time is to serve the ailing humanity. He said that opposition has a lust for power and its agenda is to protect only their vested personal interests. He said that attitude of opposition parties in the present circumstances is very disappointing and Pakistanis will never forgive this irresponsible and negative behaviour of the opposition.