Chief Minister Condemns Opprobrious Remarks By Opposition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned opprobrious remarks by the opposition in the AJK election campaign, adding that it showed their feeble mindedness.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition had repudiated all the democratic and moral norms in the society.

It seemed the opposition leaders were afraid after failed public meetings, he said and asserted that the PTI would win the AJK election.

The frustration was looming large on the faces of opposition leaders, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the strong role of PM Imran Khan would be remembered forever for boldly advocating the cause of Kashmir at every forum, he added.

The hearts of PM Imran Khan and Kashmiris beat in unison and the voters would reaffirmtheir support to PTI on election day by stamping the bat symbol. Defeat was the fate oflooters and thieves as their politics has come to an end, he added.

