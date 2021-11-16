UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns PML-N's Attempt To Make Institutions Controversial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) attempt to make the institutions controversial and vowed that every conspiracy against the state institutions would be countered fully.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM emphasized that no compromise would be made on the dignity of of state institutions.

"Respect of institutions is binding on all of us", he added, and deplored the targeting of institutions to fulfill a specific agenda.

He said the anarchists would follow the enemy's agenda but disgruntled opposition could not cheat the massesUsman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue to stand with the institutions as those issuing statements against state organs were not loyal to the country.

