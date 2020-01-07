Chief Minister condemns Quetta blast, issues directions for maintaining security, peace

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday condemned the Quetta blast in which two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday condemned the Quetta blast in which two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries.

According to tv reports, the CM Balochistan expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives and issued directives for strict security measures.

The terrorist elements behind this gruesome incident had tried to disrupt peace of the area again, he stated.

The CM also issued directives to authorities concerned for better treatment of the injured.