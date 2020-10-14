UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Samungli Road Hand Grenade Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Chief Minister condemns Samungli road hand grenade blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at Samungli Road area of provincial capital which left seven persons injured on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at Samungli Road area of provincial capital which left seven persons injured on Wednesday.

In a statement, the chief minister said such cowardly attacks could not halt the development way of the province and could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation. "Nefarious design of terrorist will be eliminated with cooperation of forces and public," he said.

The chief minister also instructed the quarters concerned to take all possible measures against those elements involved in the incident of hand grenade blast and bring them to justice for ensuring durable peace in the area.

He also sought the report of the incident from the relevant department.

The CM directed the health sector to provide all treatment facilities to the injured victims of the blast.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured victims.

The police official said that two unknown persons riding a bike hurled a hand grenade targeting the labourers sitting on the construction site of a building.

Resultantly, as many as seven persons sustained injuries and were moved to Trauma Center of civil hospital Quetta.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned of the entire area and started investigation to trace out suspects.

