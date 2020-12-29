Chief Minister condemns Surab blast wherein 16 got injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on security forces which left 16 persons including two security personnel injured near Surab area of Kalat district.

According to Levies sources, the security personnel were patrolling in a vehicle near Surab Bazaar when unknown men riding a motorbike threw a hand grenade at the vehicle which went off.

As a result, two security personnel among 16 got injured. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Anwar, Abdul Latif, Anaytullah, Muhammad Ayub, Bilal Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Mir Zaib, Abdul Basit, Abdul Malik, Sumair, Habibullah, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Asmat, Muhammad Karim, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Nizam.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started search operation to trace out suspects.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to take all possible measures to provide best medical facilities to the injured in the hospital.

He said terrorists wanted to destabilize peace of the province but their nefarious designs would be foiled by contribution of brave security forces and nation.

"It is priority of the provincial government to ensure protection of public lives and property," he said.

He said the security forces were playing key role for restoration of durable peace by giving sacrifices of their precious lives.