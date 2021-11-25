Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions by PML-N

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the targeting of state institutions by the PML-N to achieve personal objectives

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said the opposition was bent upon making the state institutions controversial. All those hurling abuses at institutions were not faithful to the country, asserted the CM.

Usman Buzdar said such attempts were, in fact, aimed at weakening the country. There was no future for all those involved in tendentious politics, he reiterated and added that the opposition leaders' assertions were contradictory to the national interest, as well as unjustifiable, he regretted.

There is no room for any anti-state rhetoric and people have totally rejected the treacherous narrative, he maintained. Every conspiracy against the institutions would be effectively countered and no compromise would be made on the respect of the institutions. The PTI will continue to firmly stand with the institutions, concluded the CM.