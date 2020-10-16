UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On OGDCL Convey

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on OGDCL convey

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the convoy of Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the convoy of Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security officials, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The CM paid tributes of the sacrifice of security officials and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that brave sons of soil foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives while discharging their duty. All the sympathies of the nation are with the family members of martyred.

