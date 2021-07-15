Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on security forces

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a vehicle of security forces in the Pasni area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a vehicle of security forces in the Pasni area of Balochistan.

He paid tributes to the martyred Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, who rendered their lives in the line of duty.

The brave sons are maintaining peace with their blood and their great sacrifices will not go waste, he said.

He also extended sympathies to the heirs and asserted that a handful of terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation against terrorism.