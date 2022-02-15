Chief Minister condemns torture incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the incident of torture on ARY News anchor Iqrarul Hassan and his team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the incident of torture on ARY news anchor Iqrarul Hassan and his team.

The chief minister termed the incident deplorable act and extended heartfelt sympathy to him and his team and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.