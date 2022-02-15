UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Torture Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Chief Minister condemns torture incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the incident of torture on ARY News anchor Iqrarul Hassan and his team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the incident of torture on ARY news anchor Iqrarul Hassan and his team.

The chief minister termed the incident deplorable act and extended heartfelt sympathy to him and his team and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

51 seconds ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine ..

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine $100Mln in Emergency Assistan ..

52 seconds ago
 Famous legal expert Shoaib Shaheen visits Internat ..

Famous legal expert Shoaib Shaheen visits International Islamic University

54 seconds ago
 Turkish President meets representatives of key Emi ..

Turkish President meets representatives of key Emirati companies

20 minutes ago
 Russian Baltic Fleet Repels Mock Air Raid During M ..

Russian Baltic Fleet Repels Mock Air Raid During Military Drills - Defense Minis ..

55 seconds ago
 Need stressed to resolve SME sector issues

Need stressed to resolve SME sector issues

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>