Chief Minister condemns violations by Indian army along LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday strongly condemned the Indian army's violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

He prayed for early recovery of five persons who were injured due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Nikyal Sector.

In a statement, he said India had gone berserk and violating all international laws by continuously targeting the civilian population.

The barbarities being committed by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime were a threat to regional peace, he added. It was sanguinethat brave armed forces of Pakistan have always given a befittingreply to the cowardly enemy, the CM concluded.