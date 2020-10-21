Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous Na'at Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous Na'at Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said that Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani had unique style in Na'at Khawani.