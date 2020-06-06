Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Anchorperson's Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of anchorperson Maria Memon.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved familyand prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.