Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Anchorperson's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of anchorperson's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of anchorperson Maria Memon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of anchorperson Maria Memon.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved familyand prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

