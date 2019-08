Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the leader of Balochistan National Party, Nawab Amanullah Khan, in a firing incident on his convoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :

He also condemned the attack on the convoy of the BNP leader and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.