Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Broadcaster Yawar Mehdi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of broadcaster Yawar Mehdi.
In a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.