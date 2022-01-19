UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of broadcaster Yawar Mehdi.

In a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

