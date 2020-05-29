UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Brother Of RPO Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar telephonically condoled Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Raja Riffat Mukhtar over the deathof his brother.

He prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to rest the departed soul in peace.

