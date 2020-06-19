UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Ch Nazir Ahmed

Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed, President Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore.

In a condolence message on Friday, he extended sympathiesto the bereaved family and said that Ch. Nazir Ahmed renderedworthwhile services for the welfare of newspapers' sellers.

More Stories From Pakistan

