Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Ch Nazir Ahmed
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed, President Akhbar Farosh Union, Lahore.
In a condolence message on Friday, he extended sympathiesto the bereaved family and said that Ch. Nazir Ahmed renderedworthwhile services for the welfare of newspapers' sellers.