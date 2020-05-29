Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved familyand prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.