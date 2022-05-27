UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Climber Ali Raza Sadpara

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday expressed grief over the death of climber Ali Raza Sadpara and paid homage to his services for promotion of mountaineering in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday expressed grief over the death of climber Ali Raza Sadpara and paid homage to his services for promotion of mountaineering in the country.

In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty grant mercy to his soul and patience to the bereaved family.

He said that Ali Raza Sadpara made a name for himself in mountaineering.

