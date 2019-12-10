Chief Minister condoles death of Col (r) Muhammad Suleman

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Lt Col (R) Muhammad Suleman, a hero of 1971 Pakistan-India war

In a condolence message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the bravery and valour of Lt Col (R) Muhammad Suleman and said that he had set glorious example of bravery during the fall of Dhaka.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.