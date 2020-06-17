UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Dr Abbas, MPA's Mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the demise of doctor of Institute of Kidney Diseases, Abbas Tariq who died of coronavirus infection the other day.

The Chief Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

Mahmood Khan paid rich homage to the services of doctors and other medical staff adding that the health services providers were saving the lives of others without caring for their own lives.

The provincial government, he said kept in high esteem the services of people related to medical profession at this crucial juncture.

In these demanding times, the medical staff was performing as the real saviors; the CM commended and added we feel proud of the role played by our doctors and medical staff and offer them a salute.

The Chief Minister also offered condolence over the death of mother of MPA Nasrullah Khan and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

The CM prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved to bear the loss with fortitude.

