Chief Minister condoles death of Dr Asif Farrukhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous writer and translator Dr Asif Farrukhi.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.