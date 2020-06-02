Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Dr Asif Farrukhi
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous writer and translator Dr Asif Farrukhi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous writer and translator Dr Asif Farrukhi.
In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.