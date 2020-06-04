Chief Minister condoles death of Dr Mukhtar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing leader Dr Mukhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing leader Dr Mukhtar.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.