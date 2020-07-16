Chief Minister condoles death of Dr Mustafa Kamal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University.

In a condolence message, he said that services of late Dr Mustafa Kamal would be remembered for long.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almightyto rest the departed soul in eternal peace.