Chief Minister condoles death of educationist Prof. Shaukat Mughal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent linguist and educationist Prof. Shaukat Mughal.

In his message, Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family and paid rich tributes to the services of Prof Shaukat Mughal for the promotion of education and Saraiki language.

Late Prof. Shaukat Mughal rendered commendable services with regard toconducting research in Saraiki language, he said adding that with the demiseof Prof Shaukat Mughal, an era of Saraiki language had come to an end.