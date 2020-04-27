Chief Minister condoles death of former boxing champion

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former national boxing champion Abdul Sattar Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former national boxing champion Abdul Sattar Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a message on Monday, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.