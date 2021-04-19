Chief Minister condoles death of former IGP KPK Nasir Durrani

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Nasir Khan Durrani, former IG Police KPK province, and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Nasir Khan Durrani, former IG Police KPK province, and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the services rendered by late Nasir Durrani for the police force and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.