Chief Minister condoles death of Ijaz Sindhu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Ijaz Sindhu Chief Photographer of Daily Nai Baat.

In his condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

