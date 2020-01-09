UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of journalist Syed Shams Rizvi.

In a condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

