Chief Minister condoles death of journalist Azam Khalil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil.

In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.