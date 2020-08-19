UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Journalist Azam Khalil

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist Azam Khalil

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil.

In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

