Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Journalist's Father

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist's father

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad Goraya, father of former LPC president and columnist Mohsin Goraya

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chaudhry Faqir Muhammad Goraya, father of former LPC president and columnist Mohsin Goraya.

In a message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CM also condoled death of the mother of Muhammad Azad Qasim Khan, Cashier of CM Office and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

