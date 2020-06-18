(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Babar Dogar, Secretary LPC and Director news (Punjab) Bol News.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soulin eternal peace.