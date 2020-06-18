UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Journalist's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Babar Dogar, Secretary LPC and Director News (Punjab) Bol News

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Babar Dogar, Secretary LPC and Director news (Punjab) Bol News.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soulin eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bol May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

42 seconds ago

Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence attends gra ..

34 minutes ago

Turkey to Set Limited COVID-19 Curfews on Weekends ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly offers fateha for Tariq Aziz

2 minutes ago

Virus crisis gives throwaway plastic a new lease o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts invites loca ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.