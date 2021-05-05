UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Kashmiri Leader Ashraf Sehrai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:48 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of leader of Kashmir freedom movement Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of leader of Kashmir freedom movement Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Usman Buzdar said that Late Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in dire straits struggled hard for the freedom movement.

Modi sarkar by depriving Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai from the healthcare facilities violated human rights, he added.

The chief minister in his condolence message prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family.

