Chief Minister condoles death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of leader of Kashmir freedom movement Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Usman Buzdar said that Late Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in dire straits struggled hard for the freedom movement.

Modi sarkar by depriving Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai from the healthcare facilities violated human rights, he added.

The chief minister in his condolence message prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family.