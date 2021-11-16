Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Khawar Ghumman, Bureau Chief Dunya News Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Khawar Ghumman, Bureau Chief Dunya news Islamabad.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.