Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Labourers
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of labourers in Basti Malook area of Lodhran.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division.
He directed to investigate the incident and action be initiated against those responsible for not takingnecessary safety measures.