Chief Minister condoles death of labourers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of labourers in Basti Malook area of Lodhran.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division.

He directed to investigate the incident and action be initiated against those responsible for not takingnecessary safety measures.