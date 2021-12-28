UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Lawyer's Mother

Chief Minister condoles death of lawyer's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Muhammad Masood Khan advocate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Muhammad Masood Khan advocate.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

