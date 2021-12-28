Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Lawyer's Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Muhammad Masood Khan advocate.
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.