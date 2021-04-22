Chief Minister condoles death of Maulana Wahiduddin

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the renowned religious scholar, writer and translator of Holy Quran Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 )

In a statement, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said the religious services of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan will be remembered till late.

He also prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.