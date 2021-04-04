UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Medical Officer Due To Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of medical officer due to Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Medical Officer Dr. Saddam Dilawar Khan , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace He lauded services of the doctors and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

He said the government appreciated their invaluable services and sacrifices in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister also expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of three labourers who died due to blast at stone crushing plant in Mardan.

In a condolence statement issued here, he expressed sympathies with the family members and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

