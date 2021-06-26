Chief Minister condoles death of Mir Hazaar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazaar Khan Khoso

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Usman Bazdar paid homage to the services of the late Mir Hazaar Khan Khoso for the country and said that with his demise, Pakistan has lost a patriotic figure.

The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.