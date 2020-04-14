UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Death Of MNA's Mother

Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of MNA's mother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Noor Alam Khan, Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Noor Alam Khan, Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a condolence message issued here Tuesday, KP CM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage and equanimity.

