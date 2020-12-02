Chief Minister condoles death of mother-in-law of Dr. Abdul Malik

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of mother-in-law of former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of mother-in-law of former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch.

In a message of condolence, he also extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.