Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Mother Of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:47 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, Director (News) of news One tv channel.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed that may AllahAlmighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the losswith fortitude.

