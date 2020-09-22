Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, Director (News) of News One TV channel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Hafiz Tariq Mahmood, Director (News) of news One tv channel.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed that may AllahAlmighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the losswith fortitude.