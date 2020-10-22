Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Muhammad Mian Soomro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.