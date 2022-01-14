Chief Minister condoles death of mother of senior journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist and columnist Mian Ghaffar Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist and columnist Mian Ghaffar Ahmed.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.