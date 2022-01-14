UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Mother Of Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of senior journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist and columnist Mian Ghaffar Ahmed

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

